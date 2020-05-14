PM extends greetings on National Youth Day

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli extended his greetings to Nepali youths and students residing inside and outside the country, on the occasion of 31st ‘National Youth Day’ today.

The Day is marked on Jestha 1 of the Nepali calendar.

The students union — All Nepal National Free Students Union (ANNFSU) — has been marking the day as ‘Student Day’ since 1965. Youths and students have been marking the day as ‘Youth Day’ since the Democratic National Youth Association, Nepal was established in 1990.

In the greeting message, the PM expressed that youths made history playing the leading role in carrying out social and political revolution in Nepal.

He also said that the strength of youth could not be utilised due to lack of proper management during various time periods, and added that awareness and creativity were the factors that could help utilise their power. He cautioned that in lack of these factors, youths are prone to come under the dominion of other harmful factors that could misuse them for fulfilling poor demands.

Through the message, the PM further expressed his expectation from youth associations that they would work for the welfare of society and the country.

PM Oli said, many young people were compelled to migrate to foreign lands due to lack of employment opportunities and armed conflicts. Thousands of students left the country for bright future.

He lamented, if the employment opportunities were created in the past, the country’s gross domestic product would be adequate in coping with the economic crises caused by coronavirus pandemic.

The PM further wished that youths would take part to fulfil the country’s commitment towards creating employment opportunity and leading towards prosperity and development.

On the occasion, PM called youths and students to unite in the fight against an unprecedented crisis at this time.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook