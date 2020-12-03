PM Oli meets Prez Bhandari ahead of Cabinet meeting

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari ahead of Thursday’s meeting of Council of Ministers.
According to Baluwatar sources, the Prime Minister is in Shital Niwas for a regular meeting.
Of late, PM Oli has been soliciting the president’s advice on the ongoing feud in the ruling Nepali Communist Party (NCP).
However, critics and political analysts have constantly questioned President’s active interest in the affairs of the ruling party as the institution is meant to be above party politics.
Despite attempts at shrouding these recent visits as regular briefing, it has been revealed time and again that the President has been involved in the business of the NCP (NCP).
