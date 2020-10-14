Pm Oli reshuffles cabinet, Bishnu Paudel gets Finance portfolio

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma has reshuffled his cabinet and has added three new ministers to the council of ministers.

General Secretary of the ruling Nepal Communist Party Bishnu Paudel has been accorded the responsibility of the Finance Ministry in the ‘new’ cabinet.

Likewise, Krishna Gopal Shrestha and Lila Nath Shrestha too have been inducted into the cabinet and will look after Urban Development Ministry and Women, Children and Senior Citizens Ministry, respectively.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel is now the Minister for Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. PM Oli has kept the defence portfolio with himself.

Former Women’s Minister Parvat Gurung is now the Minister for Communications and Information Technology, following the recent changes.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari approved the Prime Minister’s proposal to expand the cabinet.

