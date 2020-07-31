Pokhara hotels back in business

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Pokhara, July 30

Hotels in Pokhara partially reopened from today.

The government had permitted hotels to open from today. Hotel owners have adopted strict measures as per government guidelines.

Not all hotels have reopened though, and domestic and international tourists are yet to reach hotels in the tourist hub.

Western Hotel Association, Pokhara Chairman Bikal Tulachan said the government had permitted hotels to open and they had prepared themselves by following the government decision.

“But there is no environment to open the hotels fully, some entrepreneurs opened the hotels partially,” he said. Tulachan urged entrepreneurs to deliver service as per the work procedures prepared by the government.

Tulachan said some entrepreneurs were preparing for the upcoming season rather than opening their businesses at the moment.

He added hotels that have opened now would start providing services to guests.

A few domestic tourists reached the tourist hub.

There were no international tourists as the government was yet to resume international flights.

Tulachan said the tourism sector would gradually recover with the resumption of domestic and international flights from August 17. There are more than 500 hotels in Pokhara and investment in the sector is high.

