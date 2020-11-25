Police staying in dilapidated house

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BAJHANG, NOVEMBER 24

As many as 11 security personnel have been staying in a damaged house putting their lives at risk in Bajhang.

The police personnel staying in the dilapidated house have been deployed for security of Debal Airport.

The house has big holes forcing the security personnel sleep exposed to the cold at night.

Head Constable Kamman Karki said they faced problems as they could not sleep at night due to fear of snakebite. He said they had killed six snakes in their room this summer season. “The poisonous snakes can easily enter the room as the windows are riddled with holes,” he said.

The police personnel were in fear of snakebite during the summer and of the cold during winter season. They also dread earthquake as the walls of the house are cracked.

SI Sundar Singh Dhami said they were afraid the house might fall at any time. “We are forced to stay in the dilapidated house as there is no option.” He added they faced drinking water crisis too.

The house does not belong to the police department. It belongs to the Civil Aviation Authority. The house was damaged when the then Maoist insurgents exploded bombs near it. The windows of the house also cracked in then blast.

DSP Rupak Khadka of Bajhang District Police Office said the office could do nothing for its maintenance and other construction works as the house belonged to the Civil Aviation Authority. He said his office had requested the authority to repair the house as it posed serious threat to the lives of policemen stationed there.

Deputy Manager Mohan Giri at Civil Aviation Authority in Bajhang airport said initiative had been taken to repair the damaged house and construct staff residence, building for the security guard and toilets, among others.

He said engineers had completed feasibility study of the area.

