Power supply via national transmission line begins

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, January 2

Nepal Electricity Authority, Bajura, started supplying power to people through the national transmission line for the first time in the district from yesterday.

The electricity service was supplied following the connection of transmission line in five houses at Sera of Budhiganga Municipality-3.

Nepal Electricity Authority, Bajura Distribution Centre Assistant Chief Padam Bahadur Bam said a 50 KV transmitter was connected to the houses of locals Ranga Rana, Bhakta Rana, Lal Bahadur Damai, Janga Rawal and Karna Rawal.

The locals looked elated after NEA supplied electricity to their houses for the first time.

Electricity poles were installed in almost all places in a bid to provide electricity service at wards 1, 2 and 3 of Budhiganga Municipality from the national transmission line.

Mayor Dipak Bikram Shah of the municipality said electricity service would be accessible to those places within two months. He said the NEA had aimed to supply power to 1,000 households.

“Earlier, the municipality had allocated over four million rupees for management of electricity. Electricity supply was managed from the national transmission line in coordination with the NEA,” he said.

According to NEA Distribution Centre, Bajura, the electricity was supplied to some houses in the first phase from the national transmission line and it would be expanded to other areas gradually.

A version of this article appears in print on January 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook