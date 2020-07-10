Preparations on to prevent possible disaster

BHOJPUR, JULY 9
A multi-party meeting of Bhojpur District Disaster Management Committee held under the chairmanship of Chief District Officer Basanta Raj Puri today decided to be prepared for any eventuality that may occur due to the monsoon.
Federal lawmaker Sudan Kiranti was also present at the meeting.
The meeting decided to alert all the nine local levels to prepare to prevent possible human causalities and other physical destruction due to natural disaster.
According to the district administration, the local levels will manage rescue materials in the respective wards and the security departments and Red Cross Society will provide necessary assistance.
The District Public Health Office will manage health workers along with the medicines, division irrigation office will manage materials to control flooding and erosion and make available tents for around 500 families.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
