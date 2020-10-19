President, PM, former king not to offer Tika this Dashain

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the head of the nation, head of the government and other wellknown public figures such as the former king have decided not to offer Tika to the public during this Dashain.
It has been a long tradition for the state officials in the highest government ranks to offer Dashain Tika to the public during the country’s biggest festival of ‘Bada Dashain.’ This year’s Tika falls on October 26, next Monday.
Bhesh Raj Adhikari, personal secretary of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari’s said, “We need to send the message that the festival in such hours should be confined within homes. Thus, we have planned not to offer Tika for the public.” Adhikari added no official decision in this regard was yet taken and they would issue a notice in a few days.
The Prime Minister’s office is also mulling over a similar idea. PM KP Sharma Oli’s Press Advisor Ram Sharan Bajagain said they were hoping doing so would spread positive message. “Let the message be spread that this is not the right time to celebrate the festivals with too many people around.”
Former king Gyanendra Shah’s secretariat issued a notice yesterday stating that the public will not be offered Tika this year. Although the country has transitioned into a federal structure from constitutional monarchy, the former king has been celebrating festivals like Dashain with the public.
A version of this article appears in print on October 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
