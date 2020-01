Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday said Nepal and India should address bilateral concerns through dialogue.

During the joint inauguration of the Integrated Check Post in Biratnagar through a video conference with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Oli said, “Officials of the two nations will soon meet to sort out the differences.” Oli also urged Modi to pay a visit to Nepal at the earliest.

