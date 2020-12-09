Prime Minister Oli urges countries to make correction on Buddha’s birthplace

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 8

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said use of hate speech in the name of religion should end. The prime minister said this while laying the foundation stone of ‘Peace Suddammawasa – Elderly Residential Home’ to be constructed on the premises of Sulakshyan Kirti Bihar in Kirtipur Municipality today.

He further said every religion’s message should be peace, reconciliation and unity. “Religion should be for cohesion, not for division and fragmentation.”

The PM further said Buddhist philosophy had imparted one and all with the message of peace and unity.

The government is effortful to reduce dependence on foreign countries or agencies for the promotion of Buddhist philosophy and for Lumibini’s development. “Peace apostle Lord Buddha was born in Nepal and we should move ahead with the commitment to enrich Lumbini,” he asserted.

Rumours concerning the birthplace of Buddha had been gradually cleared off, he said, adding that he was informed of the US corrections in its school curriculum regarding the name of Gautam Buddha’s birthplace. “The US has removed the wrong content from textbooks that said Buddha was born in another country and not in Nepal,” the PM informed and urged other countries to make corrections to the name of the birthplace.

Noting that Buddhists around the world have developed Lumbini as a centre of faith, he said the construction of a meditation centre with capacity of 5,000 seats was under way.

He also said the government was exerting efforts to bring to fruition the national campaign of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’.

He further said no Nepali would feel insecurity and experience shortage in the country. “No one needs to feel oppressed, cheated and insecure. The government is ready to address these issues,” he asserted.

Kirtipur Mayor Ramesh Maharjan pledged to provide all possible support in the construction of senior citizens residential home. On the occasion, monastery chief Dr Anoja Guruma said the elderly home was being constructed at a cost of Rs 300 million.

Also, on the occasion, PM Oli announced assistance worth Rs 500,000 to construction of the elderly home on behalf of his spouse Radhika Shakya.

