Prime Minister Oli urges countries to make correction on Buddha’s birthplace

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 8
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said use of hate speech in the name of religion should end. The prime minister said this while laying the foundation stone of ‘Peace Suddammawasa – Elderly Residential Home’ to be constructed on the premises of Sulakshyan Kirti Bihar in Kirtipur Municipality today.
He further said every religion’s message should be peace, reconciliation and unity. “Religion should be for cohesion, not for division and fragmentation.”
The PM further said Buddhist philosophy had imparted one and all with the message of peace and unity.
The government is effortful to reduce dependence on foreign countries or agencies for the promotion of Buddhist philosophy and for Lumibini’s development. “Peace apostle Lord Buddha was born in Nepal and we should move ahead with the commitment to enrich Lumbini,” he asserted.
Rumours concerning the birthplace of Buddha had been gradually cleared off, he said, adding that he was informed of the US corrections in its school curriculum regarding the name of Gautam Buddha’s birthplace. “The US has removed the wrong content from textbooks that said Buddha was born in another country and not in Nepal,” the PM informed and urged other countries to make corrections to the name of the birthplace.
Noting that Buddhists around the world have developed Lumbini as a centre of faith, he said the construction of a meditation centre with capacity of 5,000 seats was under way.
He also said the government was exerting efforts to bring to fruition the national campaign of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’.
He further said no Nepali would feel insecurity and experience shortage in the country. “No one needs to feel oppressed, cheated and insecure. The government is ready to address these issues,” he asserted.
Kirtipur Mayor Ramesh Maharjan pledged to provide all possible support in the construction of senior citizens residential home. On the occasion, monastery chief Dr Anoja Guruma said the elderly home was being constructed at a cost of Rs 300 million.
Also, on the occasion, PM Oli announced assistance worth Rs 500,000 to construction of the elderly home on behalf of his spouse Radhika Shakya.
A version of this article appears in print on December 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 1,382 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 243,377. Of the total cases, 546 are females while 836 are males. In the last 24 hours, 594 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. Likew Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-three more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,637. Meanwhile, 1,382 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 243,377. More than 67 million people have been r Read More...
KATHMANDU: The all-party meeting held at the Prime Minister's Baluwatar residence has concluded. The meeting was called upon by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to discuss contemporary political issues. At the meeting, PM Oli called for unity among all republican forces to protect the achievements of Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported 594 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday. Of the total 1,382 new cases in the country, Kathmandu district reported 412 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 113 and 69 infections respectively. 263 of those newly Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Read Also: 594 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday Till date, 1,799,686 tes Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty Nepali air carriers are still banned from operating within the European Union, as per a legal notice issued by the European Commission on Tuesday. Air Dynasty Heli Services, Altitude Air, Buddha Air, Fishtail Air, Summit Air, Heli Everest, Himalaya Airlines, Kailash Helcopter Se Read More...
SYDNEY: Australia won the third Twenty20 international by 12 runs in front of 30,000-plus fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday to prevent India from claiming a series sweep. Matthew Wade scored 80 from 53 balls and shared a 90-run fourth-wicket partnership with Glenn Maxwell (54) as A Read More...
LONDON: Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal for Chelsea in Tuesday's Champions League home game against Krasnodar, but winger Hakim Ziyech will miss out due to a hamstring injury, manager Frank Lampard said on Monday. Ziyech was substituted during Chelsea's 3-1 Premier League victory against Read More...