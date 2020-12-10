Province 1 government to safely manage hospital waste

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

MORANG: The Province 1 government is set to safely manage the waste generated from the hospitals.

Social Development Minister Jeevan Ghimire shared that the task for the safe management of waste coming out of 14 government hospitals in the province has been initiated.

He further explained that the government was introducing said measure as various researches have shown that lack of proper waste management could break out infectious diseases in communities.

Stating that management of waste of private hospitals was challenging, he shared preparation was underway to manage waste released from the private hospitals in Biratnagar through tripartite partnership model involving province government, Biratnagar metropolis and private sector.

The minister also highlighted that the management of waste is a priority of the government.

Dr Suresh Mehta of Province Public Health Directorate shared that a budget has been appropriated for management of government-run hospitals.

Executive Director of HECAF 360 Mahesh Nakarmi presented a study report on waste management focusing on the cases of Inaruwa Hospital and Koshi Hospital COVID-19 Treatment Centre Biratnagar.

