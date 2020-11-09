Province 1 govt to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

MORANG, NOVEMBER 8

Province 1 government, Biratnagar Metropolitan City and the private sector have been working to run a treatment centre to provide free treatment for symptomatic COVID-19 patients.

The centre will have 100 beds and will come into operation after the Tihar festival.

The Province-1 government has provided Rs 20 million and Biratnagar Metropolis provided Rs 2.5 million for the centre to be built on the premise of Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar.

Talking to media persons, Minister for Social Development in the province, Jeevan Ghimire said the under-construction treatment centre would facilitate treatment of the COVID-19 patients.

All treatment services would be provided for free of cost. Minister Ghimire also said that another 100-bed treatment centre with specialised services would be built near by the under-construction centre.

A 50-bed treatment centre with ventilators has been constructed on the premises of Mechi Hospital, Jhapa.

Provincce-1 Committee’s Acting President of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rajendra Raut, pledged more financial assistance from the committee for the treatment of coronavirus infected persons.

