Santosh Kaphle

DHARAN: A 73-year-old coronavirus infected, who was undergoing treatment at B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), died at 11 pm on Thursday in Dharan.

The deceased, a resident of Rajbiraj in Saptari district, had come to the hospital’s emergency ward on July 16 for diabetes and heart related complications, informed Dr Nidesh Sapkota, spokesperson of BP foundation. He was shifted to the isolation unit after his report came positive on Thursday evening.

Dr Sapkota further informed that the body of the deceased was kept in a safe mortuary and the cremation will be carried out in coordination with the Nepali Army.

The hospital has been treating patients suspected of having contracted the disease in the emergency room which has now been turned into an isolation unit, as per the doctor.

Although the deceased hails from Province 2, he is the first person to die while undergoing treatment in Province 1.

