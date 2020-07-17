DHARAN: A 73-year-old coronavirus infected, who was undergoing treatment at B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), died at 11 pm on Thursday in Dharan.
The deceased, a resident of Rajbiraj in Saptari district, had come to the hospital’s emergency ward on July 16 for diabetes and heart related complications, informed Dr Nidesh Sapkota, spokesperson of BP foundation. He was shifted to the isolation unit after his report came positive on Thursday evening.
Dr Sapkota further informed that the body of the deceased was kept in a safe mortuary and the cremation will be carried out in coordination with the Nepali Army.
The hospital has been treating patients suspected of having contracted the disease in the emergency room which has now been turned into an isolation unit, as per the doctor.
Although the deceased hails from Province 2, he is the first person to die while undergoing treatment in Province 1.
JHAPA, JULY 15 The random entry of vehicles carrying goods and other daily essentials via Jhapa’s Bhadrapur border point has increased the risk of coronavirus spread in Jhapa. Vehicular movement through the border remains halted, but with import and export opening, vehicles ferrying goods an Read More...
DAMAULI, JULY 15 Byas Municipality, Tanahun’, has announced it will provide Rs 50,000 to each of the families of the victims who died in Sunday’s landslide. The decision was taken by the municipality’s legislative meeting convened under the chairmanship of Mayor Baikuntha Neupane today. Read More...
JHAPA, JULY 15 A total of 21 Nepali women and girls were rescued from India’s Manipur. Maiti Nepal Province 1 Coordinator Govind Ghimire said 21 women stranded in Manipur of India were rescued. It is learnt that the women were taken there before the lockdown. Middlemen had taken them t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Umbrella organisations of private schools -- Private and Boarding Schools' Organisation Nepal (PABSON) and National Private and Boarding Schools' Organisation Nepal (N-PABSON) -- have stated that they are compelled to stop online classes due to financial crisis. Issuing a joint press s Read More...
Lalitpur, July 16 Youths hold placards during a protest to hold the concerned ministers accountable to address the 12-point agreement promised by the government for better COVID-19 response, at Minister's Quarter, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 A committee of bankers today presented its report at the Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA) suggesting almost a dozen austerity measures that banks can adopt in today’s challenging context. The committee was formed in June-end under the coordination of Anukool Bhatnagar, m Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 Banks and financial institutions (BFIs) have decided to halt the waiver on digital transaction fees, including inter-bank ATM cash withdrawal, that was announced for customers since the beginning of the lockdown. Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA), Development Banks’ Assoc Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 The massive landslides and floods caused by the incessant rainfall have damaged physical infrastructure related to roads, bridges and hydropower projects worth around four billion so far in the ongoing monsoon. According to the Department of Roads (DoR), floods and landslide Read More...