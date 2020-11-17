Province 2 Government to begin public transport

DHANUSHA: In its attempt to kickstart a beginning for an accessible public transportation system, the Province-2 government is preparing to run public vehicles.
For this purpose, the Province Government has already bought five buses in the first phase.
Physical Development Minister for the Province 2, Jitendra Sonal, said that the initiative was taken to ensure accessible public transportation to the folks.
The public buses will run within few days, Sonal said.
The Physical Infrastructure Development Ministry said that each bus was procured at Rs 6.8 million.
The buses will provide service in low fare compared to the private ones and would ply to and from Janakpur upto Birgunj and Rajbiraj.
