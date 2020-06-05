Provincial Assembly meeting halted

JANAKPURDHAM, JUNE 4
Provincial Assembly meeting of Province 2 was halted today.
According to Provincial Assembly Speaker Saroj Kumar Yadav, the decision to halt today’s meeting was taken after five of the marshals serving at the PA building and the personal secretary of Financial Affairs and Planning State Minister Usha Yadav tested positive for the coronavirus. “The meeting had been called at 03:00pm, but as five marshals and a minister’s personal secretary were diagnosed with the virus, the meeting was halted,” he said.
Dhanusha Chief District Officer Koshhari Niraula said the marshals and personal secretary were kept in isolation. “They were sent to isolation soon after we learnt about their reports,” said Niraula.
The PA’s fourth session had started yesterday. Today’s meeting was scheduled to discuss a few bills and pre-budget matters.
Secretary Ranjit Kumar Yadav of the Provincial Assembly said 344 PA members, staff and marshals of the PA had undergone PCR tests. “Of them, five marshals and the state minister’s personal secretary tested positive for the virus,” he said.
Further, according to Yadav, work on sanitising the Provincial Assembly building has started.
The meeting is due to convene at 01:00pm tomorrow. “The government’s policies and programmes will be presented tomorrow, and we have made every preparation for the same,” said Yadav.
While seating has been arranged keeping in view the need to maintain physical distance among PA members, the entry of people other than PA members, the speaker and the staff has been prohibited.
Anyone without any PCR report is also prohibited from entering the premises of the PA building.
A malaria drug President Donald Trump took to try to prevent COVID-19 proved ineffective for that in the first large, high-quality study to test it in people in close contact with someone with the disease. Results published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine show that hydroxychlor Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 3 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has assured that the country will not face shortage of fertilisers required for paddy plantation this year. Due to the border restrictions, the fertilisers that were earlier ordered by Nepal have been stuck at Kolk Read More...
Kathmandu Two weeks ago Sobha Rai’s husband bought a few packets of medicine as “medicine for COVID-19”. It turned out to be the homeopathic medicine Arsenicum Album 30C. And Rai has been consuming it as per the instructions on the label. “This medicine boosts your immunity and helps Read More...
KATHMANDU: Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who directed films such as Baton Baton Mein, Rajnigandha and Chitchor, has passed away. Chatterjee, fondly known as Basuda, breathed his last following age-related ailments in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 90. According to Press Trust of India, the news of h Read More...
NEW YORK: A confrontation in Brooklyn late Wednesday left one police officer stabbed in the neck, two officers with gunshot wounds to their hands and another man shot by police, the New York Police Department said. The officers were taken to a hospital with wounds that were not expected to be lif Read More...
Iran's president warned the public on Wednesday that restrictions may have to be reimposed to fight the coronavirus if the country is hit by a second wave of infections, after authorities announced the most new cases in a day since March. Iran has suffered the worst coronavirus outbreak in the M Read More...
NEW DELHI: An Indian research body has discovered a unique strain of coronavirus in the country, mostly in its southern states. Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) states that the results of a genome analysis of SARS-CoV2 spread in India show that a distinct cluster of virus populati Read More...
HOUSTON: The memorial services to honour George Floyd are extraordinary: three cities over six days, with a chance for mourners to pay their respects in the communities where he was born, grew up, and died. But so are the circumstances surrounding them: Since his May 25 death in Minneapolis, Floy Read More...