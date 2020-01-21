Provincial lawmaker Deepak Manange manhandles ANFA Kaski President

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Provincial lawmaker Rajiv Gurung, aka Deepak Manange has manhandled All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) Kaski President Milan Gurung, in Pokhara, on Tuesday.

According to the eyewitness, lawmaker Manange and ANFA Kaski President were involved in heated debate before Manange slapped and kicked him before the start of Chief Minister Football Cup at Bhandardhik ground in the Lake City today.

Lawmaker Gurung accused the ANFA Kaski President of not taking good care of Danfe Laligurans Youth Club coming to participate in the competition from Manang district.

“I slapped him. He is corrupt,” Gurung said referring to Kaski President’s failure in providing good accommodation and training ground for the team. I resorted to taking action against him as other institutions controlling corruption in the county are also corrupt, Gurung shared.

ANFA Kaski President Milan Gurung said in his defence, “we provided necessary arrangements to participating teams one day prior to the tournament as per the rules. I am not involved in anomalies.”

After exchanging heated arguments, Rajiv Gurung pushed me back, slapped and kicked my legs, ANFA Kaski President Milan Gurung lamented. “I could have retaliated him. I will not lodge any complaint against him.”

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Prithvi Subba Gurung arrived at the scene after two minutes of the incident.

Earlier, Manange was also elected as a Constituent Assembly member from Manang district.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook