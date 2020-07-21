Public vehicles start plying in Jhapa

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

JHAPA, JULY 20

After four months’ hiatus due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19, public vehicles have started operating in Jhapa from today.

Transport Entrepreneurs’ Union Damak Chair Ganga Sitaula said that only ten public vehicles had plied the street on the first day of after service was resumed in the district.

The government had asked transport entrepreneurs to start operating their vehicles 11 days ago.

However, the transport entrepreneurs had not operated their buses putting forward a set of demands.

Vehicles plied from Kakarbhitta to Morang’s border point of Urlabari Mawa Bridge since vehicular movement from one district to another is yet to open.

Although the transport service had reopened, the number of passengers was low. “We have started operating vehicles as the lockdown has hit us hard” said Sitaula. Some transport workers and entrepreneurs have disappeared from the field, though.

