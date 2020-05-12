Qatar Airways to give away free tickets to frontline healthcare workers

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Qatar Airways has announced that it will be giving away 100,000 free tickets to frontline healthcare professionals to thank them for their heroic work of looking after people during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement has been made coinciding with the International Nurses Day which falls on May 12.

“The giveaway will open at 00.01 AM on May 12 and close at 23:59 on May 18 (Doha time). Healthcare professionals can register for this exclusive offer at qatarairways.com/ThankYouHeroes by submitting a form to receive a unique promotion code, offered on a first come, first served basis,” a statement issued by the airlines said.

Healthcare professionals from every country in the world will be eligible for tickets. “To ensure the application process is fair and transparent, each country will receive a daily allocation of tickets, depending on its population size, staggered over a seven-day period from May 12 to 18. The daily allocation will be released at 00:01 AM Doha time throughout the campaign period,” read the statement.

The offer will certainly benefit Nepali health workers who are working on the front lines of the crisis, a senior official at the Ministry of Health and Population reacted. As per the announcement, Nepali healthcare professionals need to register themselves to be eligible for the limited number of free tickets allocated to Nepal.

According to MOHP, at least 1,500 health professionals including 317 critical care service providers are now at the frontline of the COVID -19 outbreak response in Nepal. The country has recorded 134 cases of coronavirus infection till date.

Given the airlines’ work at the frontline of global efforts to repatriate stranded passengers, it now seeks to recognise and reward the world’s frontline healthcare workers, the airlines said.

Healthcare professionals that receive the promotion code can book up to two complimentary Economy Class return tickets on Qatar Airways operated flights – one for themselves and one for a companion – to anywhere on the airline’s global network, it said, adding, “Tickets must be booked before November 26, with travel valid until December 10, 2020. The tickets will be fully flexible with an unlimited number of destination or date changes allowed without any fees. Fare and surcharges will be waived on tickets, airport taxes apply.”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of healthcare professionals around the world who looked after people in these times of uncertainty. Their heroic display of kindness, dedication, and professionalism has saved hundreds of thousands of lives around the world.

“We have built a strong level of trust with passengers, governments, trade partners, and airports as reliable partners during this crisis and we intend to continue delivering on this mission by acknowledging the incredible efforts of these heroes. Our crew and operation have never given up during these past three months, never abandoned hope or their mission to help people get home to their loved ones and we do not intend to do so now.”

“United in dedication, we share our gratitude. Now, it is our turn to give something back to those on the healthcare frontline. There are no words or gestures that are enough to repay these brave men and women but we hope that our small offer of a complimentary return flight on Qatar Airways will allow them to enjoy a well-deserved holiday, visit family and friends, or explore a destination they have always dreamed of, as travel restrictions start to ease,” the CEO added.

“As a further gesture of appreciation, healthcare professionals will be additionally offered a voucher with 35 percent discount to redeem at Qatar Duty Free retail outlets at the airline’s state-of-the-art hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha, valid for use up to December 31, 2020.”

Qatar Airways maintains the highest possible hygiene standards, which include the regular disinfection of aircraft, the use of cleaning products recommended by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Health Organization (WHO), and thermal screening of crew, the statement read.

