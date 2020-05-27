Quarantine facility poses risk of virus spread

Bajura, May 26
Quarantine facility at Malika Higher Secondary School in Bajura headquarters, Martadi, is at high risk of COVDI-19.
A total of 93 people, who recently returned from India have been kept in the quarantine facility.
They came from red-zone in India. But, they have not undergone COVID-19 test so far. The quarantined people have often come into contact with police personnel and also people from outside the facility, increasing the risk of the virus spread.
A hotel nearby has been catering for the people in the facility.
Social distancing has not been maintained while serving food.
The hotel staffer and security personnel often come into contact with local people and quarantined people.
Badimalika Municipality Chief Administrative Officer Yagyaraj admitted that the facility posed risk of spreading COVID-19.
However, the hotel staffer claimed that they had been maintaining social distancing.
Bajura police Chief Tanka Prasad Bhattarai said his office had deployed a police team to the concerned hotel and asked its staffer to adopt safety measures.
Bhattarai said the hotel staffer would have to visit the market to buy essentials, which increased possibility of spreading the virus.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 27, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
