Quarantine staff tests positive for COVID-19 in Udayapur

GAIGHAT: A health worker has tested positive for COVID-19 in Udayapur district.
Forty-eight-year-old senior auxiliary health worker (AHW) stationed at Motigada-based quarantine facility in Triyuga Municipality-3 was diagnosed with coronavirus infection.
The health worker was stationed at the centre on night shift duty for the past three months. He may have contracted the disease from a patient, according to Udayapur District Health Office Chief Mohan Subedi.
A total of 112 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus in the district as of Thursday, Subedi informed.
