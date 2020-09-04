Quarantine staff tests positive for COVID-19 in Udayapur

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: A health worker has tested positive for COVID-19 in Udayapur district.

Forty-eight-year-old senior auxiliary health worker (AHW) stationed at Motigada-based quarantine facility in Triyuga Municipality-3 was diagnosed with coronavirus infection.

The health worker was stationed at the centre on night shift duty for the past three months. He may have contracted the disease from a patient, according to Udayapur District Health Office Chief Mohan Subedi.

A total of 112 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus in the district as of Thursday, Subedi informed.

