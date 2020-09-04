Railway service in Britain to be named after VC Tul Bahadur

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 3

Great Western Railway, a railway service of the United Kingdom, is to name one of its rail services after late Tul Bahadur Pun, a VC laureate.

The Railway said it was going to name one of its rail services after the Tul Bahadur Pun on the occasion of the end of 75 years of the Second World War.

Pun was only 21 years old when he was awarded with the prestigious VC medal for his valour in the Second World War. Communication Officer at the railway, Dan Pence said they have honoured other personalities before this and this time they were dedicating the honour to Tul bahadur Pun.

He said they were happy to respect one of the War heroes. Gurkha Welfare Trust’s Adam Bentham said Gurkha soldiers had played a crucial role in the World War. Seven VCs were awarded to soldiers fighting in the Second World War in Burma alone and Pun was one of them.

“Our country owes a lot to the Gurkhas. We have taken this honour as a true respect,” Bentham remarked.

Joana Lumley said she could not forget her meeting with VC Tul Bahadur Pun and Lachhiman Gurung, who fought in the war in Burma together with her father.

Lumley is the patron of the trust that put forth the demands of the ex-Gurkha soldiers before the British government and has continued the struggle for equal pay.

Late in his life, Pun had worked together with Lumley remaining at the forefront.

Lumley was leading the campaign for providing UK residence to the former British Gurkhas’ families.

Pun was born in Myagdi district on 23 March 1923.

