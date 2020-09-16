Rainwater damages roads in Udayapur

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











GAIGHAT, SEPTEMBER 15

Transport service has been obstructed for the last three days after rainwater damaged roads in Udayapur’s northern hilly areas.

Incessant rainfall for the last few days destroyed the rough roads and transportation was halted at Limchungbung, Tapli and Rautamai rural municipalities.

Hotel entrepreneur Pramila Thakuri of Rautamai said the rainwater had destroyed the roads in many places.

She said it was difficult to recognise the road track. “Even regular service of Bolero jeeps and tractors was obstructed,” she added.

Thakuri said the locals were compelled to reach the district headquarters on foot.

Chief Administrative Officer Man Bahadur Ban of Rautamai Rural Municipality said a huge amount had to be spent to repair the damaged roads. He added that repairs were not possible at present due to continuous rainfall.

Construction Profession Association Udayapur Chairman Kaushal Acharya said roads were randomly expanded without evaluating environmental impacts.

“The same problem will occur in the future as well if local levels do not stop random road expansion,” he said.

Acharya said many pilgrims were facing problems reaching Rauta Bhagawati temple due to road obstruction.

District Technicians Office, Udayapur, Engineer Ramesh Karki said rainwater had also destroyed Tapli-Majhakharka and Rupatar-Thanagaun routes.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook