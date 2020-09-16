Rainwater damages roads in Udayapur

GAIGHAT, SEPTEMBER 15
Transport service has been obstructed for the last three days after rainwater damaged roads in Udayapur’s northern hilly areas.
Incessant rainfall for the last few days destroyed the rough roads and transportation was halted at Limchungbung, Tapli and Rautamai rural municipalities.
Hotel entrepreneur Pramila Thakuri of Rautamai said the rainwater had destroyed the roads in many places.
She said it was difficult to recognise the road track. “Even regular service of Bolero jeeps and tractors was obstructed,” she added.
Thakuri said the locals were compelled to reach the district headquarters on foot.
Chief Administrative Officer Man Bahadur Ban of Rautamai Rural Municipality said a huge amount had to be spent to repair the damaged roads. He added that repairs were not possible at present due to continuous rainfall.
Construction Profession Association Udayapur Chairman Kaushal Acharya said roads were randomly expanded without evaluating environmental impacts.
“The same problem will occur in the future as well if local levels do not stop random road expansion,” he said.
Acharya said many pilgrims were facing problems reaching Rauta Bhagawati temple due to road obstruction.
District Technicians Office, Udayapur, Engineer Ramesh Karki said rainwater had also destroyed Tapli-Majhakharka and Rupatar-Thanagaun routes.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Vehicular movements along different districts that had been suspended for long will resume on September 21. A meeting of the Council of Ministers held Monday decided to allow vehicular movement from one district to another from September 21. Domestic flights will too resume on the s Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 14 A landlord and his two sons were arrested on the charge of murdering their tenant Sambhu Mahato, an Indian National, over a trivial issue at Bhajungle of Kirtipur. The incident occurred on Friday when Prem Maharjan attacked Mahato with a wooden plank. Mahato was living Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, SEPTEMBER 14 Lack of staff has affected construction work of Sikta Irrigation Project, a national glory project. The project has been suffering due to lack of technicians such as surveyors needed to identify the land required for construction of the main canal and for fixing compens Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 14 After the government made PCR reports mandatory for air passengers to board flights, many people have started acquiring fake reports to board plane in Nepalgunj. It is learnt that passengers flying to Bajura’s Kolti, Humla’s Simkot and other places from Nepalgunj are o Read More...
DHARAN, SEPTEMBER 14 A 300-bed hospital to treat patients of communicable diseases is on the cards in Sundar Haraicha Municipality, Morang. The new hospital will be built by BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences on a strip of land it owns. BPKIHS, which has nine bigha land in Sundar Harai Read More...
SIRAHA, SEPTEMBER 14 Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut today said that land mafias would be booked at any cost. Addressing a programme organised by the struggle committee formed to save public land at Choharwa of Siraha, CM Raut said people involved in selling public land would be pun Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 14 The Insurance Board has amended the COVID-19 Insurance Directive today making the PCR reports obtained from private hospitals also valid to claim COVID-19 insurance. Earlier, only the reports tested at government hospitals and laboratories were valid for claims. After r Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 14 Workers of Tiger Palace Resort have launched a protest against the management demanding their reappointment. Citing the financial crisis, the resort had recently fired around 400 staffers by terminating their two year contracts. The workers protested in front of the res Read More...