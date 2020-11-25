Realtor fined for damaging crops

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BARA, NOVEMBER 24

Local villagers made a realtor pay compensation for the damage to crops he caused in Jitpursimara sub-metropolis, Bara.

Ichchha Bahadur Wagle, a Nepali Congress cadre and a real estate trader of Bara, paid compensation to local farmers today.

According to farmer Shiva Kumar Karki, a dispute had arisen after the realtor ran a tractor over the cultivated field of a local farmer in Badaharwa, Jitpursimara sub-metropolis.

“The dispute was settled after he (Wagle) agreed to pay Rs 50,000 per bigha of damaged land. He agreed to pay Rs 158,000 in total,” said ward 18 Chair Arjun Prasad Dahal.

Realtor Wagle and his group had bought 11 bigha land in Badaharwa around 10 years ago. The land meant to be plotted for residential use remained uncultivated for long.

After the local level made a rule saying it would punish anyone who kept their land barren, around 20 impoverished farmers were told to cultivate the land.

Without any notice, Wagle, along with local NC leaders and cadres, had reached his land today and used tractor to damage the crops cultivated by poor farmers.

