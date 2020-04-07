‘Recovering the economy from COVID-19 will be my top priority’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Newly appointed Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Maha Prasad Adhikari has said his first priority would be to recover and revive the country’s economy from the devastation caused by the coronavirus.

Talking to The Himalayan Times, Adhikari said, “The economy today is at a standstill due to the spread of the coronavirus. At this point, the central bank will use all its tools to help businesses and the economy to revive.”

Adhikari also hinted that the central bank would soon bring out a comprehensive package to address the needs of coronavirus-hit businesses and the economy.

