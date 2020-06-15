Reliability of RDT questioned yet again as 24 test positive through PCR

Keshav Adhikari

Share Now:











DHADING: At a time when results of rapid diagnostic test (RDT) have been questioned over reliability, as many as twenty four persons in Dhading tested positive for the coronavirus through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method after they were allowed to leave quarantine after testing negative for antibodies on RDT.

Upon their return from neighbouring India, they were all quarantined at a local school before returning to their villages following negative RDT reports.

Villagers panicked after they tested positive for the virus through PCR method on Sunday, raising eyebrows over the reliability of RTD as cases have spiked across the nation in recent days.

According to Dhading Chief District Officer (CDO) and coordinator of COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC), Asman Tamang, various wards of Nilkantha Municipality have been sealed and PCR test will be carried our after tracing the contacts of the infected persons.

“A meeting held between the CCMC and locals have also decided to set up an isolation ward at Nilkantha School and Urban Development Office in the area,” CDO Tamang shared.

Bhawan Paudel, chief of Dhading District Health Office, said, “Around 50 kits would be required to test specimens of persons coming in contact with the infected persons.”

Meanwhile, Nepal has reported 6,211 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country and 19 deaths.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook