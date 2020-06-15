Reliability of RDT questioned yet again as 24 test positive through PCR

DHADING: At a time when results of rapid diagnostic test (RDT) have been questioned over reliability, as many as twenty four persons in Dhading tested positive for the coronavirus through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method after they were allowed to leave quarantine after testing negative for antibodies on RDT.
Upon their return from neighbouring India, they were all quarantined at a local school before returning to their villages following negative RDT reports.
Villagers panicked after they tested positive for the virus through PCR method on Sunday, raising eyebrows over the reliability of RTD as cases have spiked across the nation in recent days.
According to Dhading Chief District Officer (CDO) and coordinator of COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC), Asman Tamang, various wards of Nilkantha Municipality have been sealed and PCR test will be carried our after tracing the contacts of the infected persons.
“A meeting held between the CCMC and locals have also decided to set up an isolation ward at Nilkantha School and Urban Development Office in the area,” CDO Tamang shared.
Bhawan Paudel, chief of Dhading District Health Office, said, “Around 50 kits would be required to test specimens of persons coming in contact with the infected persons.”
Meanwhile, Nepal has reported 6,211 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country and 19 deaths.
KATHMANDU: Following a widespread criticism of the government for charging hefty fare for reparation flights to bring home stranded Nepalis across the globe, the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) today published a revised fare and flight schedule. Issuing a press release tod Read More...
KATHMANDU: If you are looking to enter the Kathmandu valley following the loosening of lockdown restrictions, getting access may not be as simple as you think it would be. An entry permit issued by the local level where a person is residing currently would be required to get through the valley's Read More...
MADRID: Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 on Sunday in their first competitive match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium following La Liga's three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Toni Kroos got Real off to an ideal start at the empty stadium based at their training ground by scoring in the Read More...
Kathmandu, June 14 No death of Nepalis living abroad due to the COVID-19 was reported last week, stated Non-Resident Nepali Association today. Nepali nationals abroad had died of novel coronavirus for eight weeks in a row. A press release issued by the NRNA said it recorded zero death of Ne Read More...
The government will provide swab samples to private labs and pay Rs 5,500 per test. The move is in line with the government’s decision to conduct at least 10,000 tests a day from June 29. KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The Ministry of Health and Population today announced that it would allow private la Read More...
Bayer Leverkusen came from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw at Schalke 04 on Sunday as they held on to fourth place in the Bundesliga with three games left and stayed on track for a Champions League spot. The draw lifted them to 57 points, one ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach Read More...
PM Oli is for ratification of MCC pact thru Federal Parliament without any amendment Kathmandu, June 14 The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) postponed its Secretariat meeting today as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wanted it to be rescheduled. The meeting was supposed to discuss Nepal’s Mil Read More...
Kathmandu, June 14 Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe today presented the constitution amendment bill in the National Assembly, the Upper House of the Parliament. The bill seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national coat of arms Read More...