Report on women’s security sought

KATHMANDU, JULY 19
The Women and Social Welfare Committee under the House of Representatives has directed the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens to submit a report on the current situation of women’s security.
As Nepal has adopted National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security of the United Nations, President of the committee Niru Devi Pal directed the ministry to present the committee the results of the action plan. The president made the remark following the exchange of experience of lawmakers and presidents of respective social committees of all provincial assemblies on women, peace and security at a programme, organised by the committee here today.
“It has been decided to hold discussion collectively in the days to come for the development of society free of violence and make integrated efforts based on mutual cooperation, co-existence and coordination between the Federal Parliament, the HoR, the Women and Social Committee and the respective committees of provincial assembly,” she said.
Former minister Tham Maya Thapa, members of the Women and Social Committee Ganga Chaudhary Satgauwa and Narayan Prasad Khatiwada stressed the need for the implementation of prevailing laws to curb violence against women.
Kunti Joshi and Manju Kumari Yadav, president of the Social Committee of Sudurpaschim Province and Province 2 respectively, said the committee was working to end social evils like chhaupadi and witchcraft.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
