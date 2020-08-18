Daily reported Covid-19 cases cross 1,000 for the first time in Nepal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 1,016 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported on Tuesday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 28,257.

This is the first time that the number of reported daily coronavirus cases has crossed 1,000 in Nepal. The new infections were confirmed after testing 13,461 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 205 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the disease, 85 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 17,580.

As of today, there are 10,563 active cases of infection in the country while 13,926 people are under quarantine.

At present, four districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Manang, Mustang, Dolpa, and Humla. Meanwhile, five districts — Morang, Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Seven more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 114.

On Monday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached 27,241 with 581 new recorded cases.

