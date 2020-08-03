THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 418 new coronavirus infection cases have surfaced on Monday, taking the nationwide count to 20,750.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 7,637 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. As of today, 398,907 PCR tests have been carried out.

Following recovery from the contagion, 358 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 14,961.

The death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country stands at 57.

According to MoHP, there are 10,452 persons in quarantines while 5,732 persons are currently in isolation.

