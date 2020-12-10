Road construction under Regional Urban Development Project starts in Dhangadhi

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Road construction works under the much-awaited Regional Urban Development Project started in Dhangadhi on Thursday.

The works started after Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City mayor Nripa Bahadur Wada laid the foundation stone for construction of Campus Gate-Chatakpur Road.

The project, which has been perceived as one to transform Dhangadhi into a smart city, is being pushed forward with financial support from the Asian Development Bank. The project had inked a deal with Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolis to expand the 42-kilometre road in 2015. However, roads in the urban areas were not expanded even though those outside of the metropolis had been expanded and blacktopped.

“Makeover of the roads could not begin for a long time,” said Mayor Wada. “However, today, I am very happy as the work on the dream project has started.”

As the budget of Rs 1.35 billion that was designated for the project in 2015 will fall short, the road construction will be done in various stages, the mayor added. Work has started for the construction of 10-kilometre road in the first stage while process to call the tender for second stage has also begun, he informed.

Contract for the first stage including eight roads — Gulm-Church Road (2.07 km), Dhangadhi main road, Traffic Chauraha-Kailali Nala (1.38 km), Hulaki Sadak-Campus Road-Jakhortal (700 m), Campus Road-Chatakpur (3.65 km), Dhangadhi-Khutiya Syaule road (870 m), Malpot Road (430 m), and Hasanpur Road (1.15 km) — has been awarded to Kalika Construction at Rs 680 million.

This is a big project and everyone should give their best efforts to make it a success, said Sushila Mishra Bhatta, Deputy mayor of Dhangadhi.

Similarly, Shyam Chandra Budhathoki at the Regional Urban Development Project said, the work will take place as per the schedule. “The earlier delay was due to some problems in the process of calling the tender; now that they have been sorted, the work will be completed on time.”

