KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 22
The nine-member Secretariat of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today urged the prime minister to take the initiative to convene Constitutional Council meeting and expedite the process of filling posts in constitutional bodies.
Dozens of posts in constitutional bodies, including the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority, National Women Commission, Madhesi Commission and Muslim Commission have been lying vacant. In some commissions, chairpersons have been appointed, but members have not been appointed yet.
NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said the Secretariat decided to urge the PM to appoint office bearers to constitutional bodies, as those posts had been lying vacant for an unusually long time.
The NCP Secretariat also urged all office bearers of the Constitutional Council to take a prompt decision to appoint office bearers of constitutional bodies.
NCP’s message was aimed at the leader of opposition, Sher Bahadur Deuba, who had boycotted Constitutional Council meetings recently.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had accused Deuba of seeking spoils of political appointments, had brought an ordinance to change provisions of the Constitutional Council Act to allow the Council to take decisions on the basis of majority, but due to opposition parties’ resistance, the government had to rescind the ordinance. As per the Constitutional Council Act, decisions of the Council have to be taken on the basis of consensus.
Shrestha said the Secretariat expected the PM to work as per the spirit of the constitution while expediting the process of appointing office bearers to constitutional bodies.
According to Shrestha, the Secretariat of the ruling party also decided to give party cochairs Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Party General Secretary Bishnu Prasad Paudel 10 days to present a proposal on how to complete the remaining tasks of party unification. Shrestha said the Secretariat would decide after co-chairs and general secretary presented their proposal.
Shrestha said today’s meeting of the Secretariat expressed confidence that party unity and coordination between the party and the government would be strengthened as per the spirit of the Standing Committee.
When asked to react on lawyers moving the Supreme Court against the nomination of party Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly, Shreshta said since Gautam was recommended by the party and the government, the government would defend his nomination in the Supreme Court.
When asked why the NCP government was using unnecessary force against protesters, Shrestha said using unnecessary force was against the policy of the NCP government and if that had happened anywhere, the government would probe those incidents.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 21 Scores of locals and shop owners of Thamel, a core tourist destination of the country, have started patrolling the area at night. Shop owners and locals have taken the step after ‘unwanted’ people’s movement increased during the late night after the lockdown was r Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 21 The industries in the country utilised only 40 per cent of their installed capacity in the six-month period between Mid-July 2019 to mid-January 2020, reveals the Economic Activities Study Report 2019-20 (Half Yearly) unveiled by Nepal Rastra Bank today. The results rev Read More...
KAVREPALANCHOK: One Covid-19 related fatality was reported in Dhulikhel Hospital on Monday evening. The 50-year-old woman of Panauti Municipality-5, Chaukot, who had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last 19 days, breathed her last yesterday, informed Dr Narendra Jha, Member-se Read More...
At least 31,211,095 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 962,705 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Read More...
LAMJUNG: A man died after lightning struck him in Besisahar Municipality-6 of Lamjung district on Monday. Lamjung District Police Office (DPO) identified the deceased as Sante BK (42) of Pumagaun. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ganga Bahadur Thapa at the DPO, BK was injured Read More...
GULMI: Two persons died after they were buried under the debris of a landslide in Isma Rural Municipality-2 of Gulmi on Monday night. A joint team of Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel recovered the bodies of locals Prem Bahadur Kumal (39) and Safal Kumal (5) from under t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Dr Govinda KC who had been staging a hunger strike in Jumla was taken to National Trauma Centre after he landed in Kathmandu on Tuesday. Dr KC took Buddha Air flight from Nepalgunj to the capital city to continue his strike in Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), Maharajgunj. Read More...
NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday confirmed over 75,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the past 24 hours. With more than 5.5 million cases, India is behind only the United States in total number of confirmed infections. India's death toll from the virus is nearly 89,000. So far, Read More...