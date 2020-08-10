‘Ruling party lawmakers against provincial govt’

HETAUDA, AUGUST 9
Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel today claimed that lawmakers of the Provincial Assembly from his party were hatching a conspiracy against his government.
Inaugurating Fifth Makawanpur District Assembly meeting of District Coordination Committee in Hetauda, CM Poudel held that anti-government activities by the ruling party would weaken the government.
“Some lawmakers have started collecting signatures to unseat me as fast as possible. They have started the signature campaign,”
Poudel stated. He, however, argued that anti-government activities launched by the lawmakers would not make any difference to him.
Poudel said some local levels were considering themselves as singha durbars. He asked them to give up their ego. Stating that all three-levels of the government had their own role, Poudel stressed the need for coordination and collaboration among all three tiers of the government.
CM Poudel said that District Coordination Committee Makawanpur had performed well out of DCCs of the Bagmati Province.
