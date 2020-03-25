Sample from deceased patient at Bharatpur Corona Special Hospital tests negative for COVID-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The samples collected from the patient who died in course of treatment at Bharatpur Corona Special Hospital on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19, according to Dr Krishnasagar Sharma at the hospital.

Dr Sharma said, “We received the lab report of the samples collected from the deceased patient whose symptoms, more or less, matched with that of COVID-19, this morning,” adding that the report showed negative results for coronavirus infection.

The 33-year-old patient had been admitted at the newly set-up facility on Sunday after showing symptoms including fever, dry cough and cold. He was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on having breathing difficulty.

The samples collected from the patient was sent to National Laboratory for COVID-19 test.

The patient had been diagnosed for an underlying condition called Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)for about a year. Chitwan Medical College had referred him to the Corona Hospital as a suspect of COVID-19. High alert measures were placed suspecting his death from coronavirus infection.

Meanwhie, one another suspect being treated at Bharatpur Corona Hospital and eight others undergoing treatment at Bharatpur Hospital also tested negative.

Bharatpur Hospital In-charge Medical Superintendent Dr Shreeram Tiwari was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying that samples of swabs collected from four other suspects being quarantined at Corona Hospital have been sent to the National Public Health Laboratory Kathmandu for lab test.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook