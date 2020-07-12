Sankhuwasabha landslide update: Four rescued alive, 11 still missing

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: As many as four persons that had gone missing along with 11 others, after a landslip swept them in Silichong Rural Municipality-1 of Sankhuwasabha district on Sunday morning, have been rescued.

According to the police, they had gone missing after the landslide triggered by continuous downpour washed away eight houses in the area.

Four of them – Gowasingh Rai, Bhimsari Rai, Phulmaya Rai, and Bhim Bahadur Rai – were rescued alive by the locals, said local Hastaman Rai.

Meanwhile, Ram Man Rai, Hasti Kumari, Angila, Namrata, Gorimaya, Prakirti, Juddha Bahadur, Uttar Kumari, Narmaya, Harka dhan, and Aita Maya Rai are still missing, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaraj Malla, at Sankhuwasabha District Police Office.

The houses belonging to Ram Man Rai, Juddha Bahadur Mane, Juddha Bahadur Gairi, Nagmaya, Sandip, Bhim Bahadur, Shivadhan, and Harka Dhan Rai were buried in the mudslip.

Landslides and floods triggered by incessant rainfall swept away the houses in Besinda village of Sisuwakhola on Sunday morning.

