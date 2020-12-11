Schools closed for 10 days

Himalayan News Service

DHANGADI, DECEMBER 10

Schools have been closed for 10 days following a surge in coronavirus cases in Suklaphanta Municipality, Kanchanpur.

Community and private schools in the municipality have been closed till December 20 effective from today. The municipality meeting held yesterday decided to close all schools after virus cases increased in municipal areas.

The schools had started operating from December 6 after prolonged closure to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s decision was made after eight persons in wards 5 and 6 of the municipality tested positive for the virus.

The municipality said the decision was taken to avoid the possible virus spread in the areas.

Chief of the Department of Education at the municipality Tekendra Prasad Bhatt said the municipality had decided to close schools after coronavirus spread in the community level. He said the schools’ head teachers and school management committee would be responsible for the impacts of COVID if they operated schools and defied the municipality’s notification.

Earlier, the municipality had decided to operate schools from December 6.

The schools were operated following health protocols.

As many as 124 persons have been infected with the virus in Suklaphanta Municipality till date.

According to the health department chief Parmananda Bhatta, there are nine active cases of coronavirus in the municipality.

