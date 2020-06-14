BHAIRAHAWA: A 36-year-old person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Gulmi district on Saturday night. He is the second person to die of coronavirus infection in the district.
The person from Dhurkot Rural Municipality-4 died while undergoing treatment in Tamghas District Hospital at 9:20 pm on Saturday.
He had returned from India on May 22 and placed in quarantine where he was diagnosed with the infection on May 25.
After he was detected with the virus, he was transferred to the isolation ward of the hospital the next day, informed Bam Aryal, Health Coordinator at Resunga Municipality. He died while receiving treatment there, added Aryal.
Earlier, a person of Madane in Gulmi had died of the respiratory disease while undergoing treatment at Crimson Hospital in Rupandehi.
With this, Nepal’s Covid-19 death tally has reached 19, while total cases of the novel virus infection stand at 5335.
READ: Gulmi teacher succumbs to coronavirus
The number of coronavirus cases in the district has reached 23, with two fatalities, informed Province 5 Health Directorate.
