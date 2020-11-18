Secretariat meeting on schedule: NCP Spokesperson

THT Online

KATHMANDU: After Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called for the cabinet meeting at 1:00pm coinciding with the pre-scheduled Secretariat meeting on Wednesday, it was being speculated that the party secretariat would announce a different time.

However, ruling Nepal Communist Party’s spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha made an announcement following reports of the cabinet meeting that the Secretariat meeting would be conducted as scheduled.

हामो पार्टीको केन्द्रीय सचिवालयको वैठक पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यकम अनुसार आज अपरान्ह १ बजे बालुवाटारमा बस्दैछ । — NKShresthaPrakash (@nksthaprakash) November 18, 2020

It is to be noted that the PM and leaders close to him have been calling for a postponement of the Secretariat meeting to a later date while the Dahal-Nepal faction is firm on conducting it today as decided earlier on November 13.

