Senior citizens having tough time in receiving allowance

RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 2

Bachiyadevi Yadav, 99, of Deuribharuwa, Rajbiraj Municipality, fell unconscious at a bank in Rajbiraj today. She had gone to the bank to receive senior citizen allowance.

Accompanied by her daughter-in-law, the nonagenarian had reserved a city rickshaw to reach the bank and lost sense while climbing stairs of the building that houses the bank. Having lost her husband 29 years ago and youngest son 14 years ago, the nonagenarian has been staying with her youngest daughter-inlaw ever since.

As the daughter-in-law has to go to work, there are times when the old woman has to ask her neighbours to accompany her to the bank that is some 5km from her home. Feeling helpless after her mother-in-law blacked out, the daughter-in-law, Sonabati, called people at the bank for help.

“As she is old and weak, she can’t go anywhere alone and needs company,” said Sonabati.

Similar plight is faced by many other elderly people. It is difficult for them to travel to the bank to receive their allowance. As some banks are located on the upper floors, the elderly have difficulty climbing the stairs.

Local Balaram Yadav said the government should make arrangements for elderly people to receive their allowances at their doorsteps. “Though the government has made the provision of allowance for the elderly, they find it very hard to reach faraway places to receive the benefit,” he said.

Rajbiraj Municipality-15 Ward Chairperson Ram Prasad Yadav acknowledged the problems of the elderly but said he was helpless.

A version of this article appears in print on October 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

