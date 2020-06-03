Seti Hospital refuses to admit new coronavirus patients; five kept in temple

DHANGADHI: Seti Hospital in Sudurpaschim Province has refused to admit five COVID-19 patients owing to the lack of beds in the isolation ward.
The 24-bed isolation ward of the hospital is full and there is no place to keep the newly infected.
The hospital sent back five infected persons aged 19-32 years from Kalika Secondary School quarantine facility in Gauriganga Municipality, informed Mayor Bhim Bahadur Deuba.
Among the five patients, health condition of two is deteriorating, added Mayor Deuba. “They are suffering from severe cases of fever, cough and vomiting but were still sent back.”
Currently, they are housed at the hall of a temple in ward-6 of the municipality, he added.
We sent the patients to Seti Hospital following the guidelines disseminated by the Ministry of Health and Population, but with this refusal, there is confusion regarding the management of coronavirus patients.
However, according to Dr Hemraj Pandey, medical superintendent of Seti Hospital, the hospital has already admitted 25 patients in the 24-bed capacity isolation ward and cannot safely manage further patients with the current infrastructure. As the process of adding equipment in the building handed over by District Health Office, Kailali is still ongoing, it is not possible to house patients there, Dr Pandey added.
Ministry of Social Development in the province claimed that coronavirus control committees formed in districts held the responsibility for management of the infected, not the ministry.
WASHINGTON: Wielding extraordinary federal authority, President Donald Trump threatened the nation’s governors on Monday that he would deploy the military to states if they did not stamp out violent protests over police brutality that have roiled the nation over the past week. His announcement Read More...
CAIRO: After his arrest in 2013 for documenting the deadliest crackdown on protesters in Egypt’s modern history, Mohamed Soltan landed in a notorious prison where he says he was brutally tortured for 21 months. He never thought he'd get a chance to fight back, let alone make it out alive. Read More...
SAN SALVADOR: Rains from Tropical Storm Amanda left at least 17 dead and seven missing while causing extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala that pushed thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic. EL Salvador Interior Minister Mario Durán said Monday some 7,000 peo Read More...
LALITPUR, JUNE 1 The executive committee meeting today approved the budget of Rs 70 million for the upcoming fiscal year apart from deciding the date of the annual general assembly. The eight-hour-long virtual meeting, chaired by president Karma Tsering Sherpa, approved the action taken agains Read More...
KATHMANDU: Four district Football Associations on Monday requested Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to intervene at the All Nepal Football Association’s activities to save football. The presidents of four FAs — Birat Jung Shahi (Kathmandu), Purushottam Thapa (Lalitpur), Gautam Sujakhu (Bhaktapur) Read More...
DADELDHURA: A 22-year-old woman who had been staying in a quarantine facility in Purchodi Municipality-4 of Baitadi district has died on Tuesday morning. The woman, along with her husband and 18-month-old child, had returned from India via Gauriphanta border point in Dhangadhi and reached the qua Read More...
LONDON: The Embassy of Nepal here has urged Nepali citizens who have been compelled to return to Nepal to update their information details. In a notice on Monday, the Embassy stated that this provision has been made for the Nepali citizens who are in a compelling situation to return to Nepal. Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL: The first astronauts launched by SpaceX declared victory Monday in NASA’s cosmic capture-the-flag game. They quickly claimed the prize left behind at the International Space Station nearly a decade ago by the last crew to launch from the US. “Congratulations, SpaceX, you go Read More...