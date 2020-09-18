Seven Covid-19 fatalities recorded on Friday, death-toll shifts to 390

KATHMANDU: Seven Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which the country’s coronavirus death-toll has advanced to 390.
As per the latest report from the Health Ministry, two women and five men lost their lives to the disease.
The deceased women are from Kathmandu and Lalitpur aged 85 and 66 respectively.
Likewise, two men from Morang, both aged 66, another from Kathmandu (88), Bhaktapur (82) and Nawalparasi (31) too passed away fur to the same.
As per the Ministry’s data, 0.63 per cent of the total infected people have succumbed to the illness.
On Thursday, four Covid-19 fatalities were recorded taking the tally to 383.
