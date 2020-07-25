Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in Saptari

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











RAJBIRAJ, JULY 24

Seven persons, including a female domestic help and four family members of a tea shop owner, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Saptari’s Rajbiraj today.

Detection of the COVID-19 in a female domestic help aged 50, working at various houses of Rajbiraj and four family members of a tea shop owner in the same city, has unleashed terror among the locals.

According to Chief Duniyalal Yadav of District Health Office Saptari, five persons including two females of Rajbiraj Municipality, tested positive for the virus on PCR test at Koshi Hospital Biratnagar, today.

Previously, as many as 22 people, who had come into contact with a 73-year-old entrepreneur who died from the COVID-19 in Rajbiraj-6 on July 16, had tested positive for the virus. Seven persons, who tested positive for the virus, had come into contact with those infected 22 people.

With this, the number of the COVID-19 cases has jumped to 418 in the district.

Rajbiraj Municipality has imposed indefinite prohibitory diktat to stop the spread of the virus at the community level. A large number of police personnel have been deployed to implement the order in the municipality area. Market places and streets wore a deserted look.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook