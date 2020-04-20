Seven religious congregation participants quarantined in Kailali

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: The local administration in Kaliali district today quarantined seven persons, who had recently attended a religious congregation in Saptari district, after a dozen other participants were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Udayapur.

Police rescued them after they came in contact with the local administration on Sunday. And they were taken to Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi for a health check-up.

Similarly, throat swab samples were collected before sending them to quarantine facility at Dhangadhi Stadium today, police said.

One of the participants said, “We had attended religious congregation events in Saptari, Biratnagar and Rajapur in Bardiya district. However, we did not attend the New Delhi event due to the lockdown.”

Earlier, eleven Indian nationals and one Nepali man, who were residing in a local mosque in Udayapur after participating in the event in Saptari district, were confirmed to have contracted the infection.

