Seven settlements at high risk of landslips in Parbat

PARBAT, SEPTEMBER 17
A total of seven settlements in Phalewas Municipality in Parbat are at high risk of landslides. Local authority has recommended shifting the settlements to a safer zone after geographical assessment.
The Disaster Management Committee under the municipality has asked the provincial and federal governments to relocate these settlements to safer zones.
According to Mayor Padam Pani Sharma, about 100 families in these settlements are at high risk of landslides. He added that the area was fragile due to continuous rainfall for the past few days, heightening the landslide threat.
The settlements at risk are Mudkuwa Churi of ward 4, Phalla of ward 10, Dardare of ward 2, Purkot and Rukdi of ward 3 and Rahale of ward 6 in the municipality.
Mayor Sharma added the risk of possible landslide had doubled with unplanned construction of roads. The municipality is studying the possible alternative to be adopted soon, Sharma said.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 18, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
