KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal has decided to appoint AIG Shailesh Thapa Chhetri as the new Inspector-General of Nepal Police.

The ongoing cabinet meeting took a decision to this effect. Incumbent IGP Thakur Gyawali is retiring on Wednesday on completion of his 30-year tenure.

Thapa is the 28th Commander of the Nepal Police. He will serve a tenure of almost two years, until May 7, 2022.

Thapa, the current head of Human Resources and Administration Department at present, was in the running for the top post in the force alongside another contender AIG Hari Bahadur Pal.

