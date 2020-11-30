Siblings arrested for faking abduction

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 29

Police arrested two persons for pretending they had been kidnapped from Gadhimai Municipality in Rautahat last night.

The arrested have been identified as Sanjiv Paswan, 28, and his younger brother Rajiv Paswan, 23, of the municipality.

They had played out an abduction drama with the intention of framing someone.

Sanjiv had called Gaur District Police Office through Rajiv saying he had been kidnapped at his house. Rajiv told the police that his neighbour Jitu Paswan and his group had come to his house wearing masks and kidnapped his elder brother. He added that the kidnappers had entered the room after breaking the doors.

A police team deployed from Garuda Area Police Office reached the incident site after receiving the information and started investigation.

They took Rajiv and the accused Jitu under control for further investigation.

SP Siddhi Bikram Shah said Paswan was not kidnapped, but had created the kidnap drama to frame his neighbour. Police said Sanjiv had a row with local Govinda and was fined Rs 30,000.

Police said the drama was enacted to frame Govinda’s family as they did not want to return the fine amount. SP Shah said the brothers duo confessed to the crime.

A version of this article appears in print on November 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook