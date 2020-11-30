Siblings arrested for faking abduction

RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 29
Police arrested two persons for pretending they had been kidnapped from Gadhimai Municipality in Rautahat last night.
The arrested have been identified as Sanjiv Paswan, 28, and his younger brother Rajiv Paswan, 23, of the municipality.
They had played out an abduction drama with the intention of framing someone.
Sanjiv had called Gaur District Police Office through Rajiv saying he had been kidnapped at his house. Rajiv told the police that his neighbour Jitu Paswan and his group had come to his house wearing masks and kidnapped his elder brother. He added that the kidnappers had entered the room after breaking the doors.
A police team deployed from Garuda Area Police Office reached the incident site after receiving the information and started investigation.
They took Rajiv and the accused Jitu under control for further investigation.
SP Siddhi Bikram Shah said Paswan was not kidnapped, but had created the kidnap drama to frame his neighbour. Police said Sanjiv had a row with local Govinda and was fined Rs 30,000.
Police said the drama was enacted to frame Govinda’s family as they did not want to return the fine amount. SP Shah said the brothers duo confessed to the crime.
A version of this article appears in print on November 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally reached 231,978 as 1255 additional infections emerged on Sunday. The capital hosts the highest amount of active cases which, on an average, reports half of the daily reported live infections. Likewise, 1404 people who were earlier infected with the vir Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-five more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,479. Meanwhile, 1,255 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 231,978. Over 1.4 million deaths from the dis Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 548 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday. Of the new cases, 244 are females and 304 are males. As many as 422 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 61 and 65 cases respectiv Read More...
SYDNEY: Steve Smith led an imperious display from Australia's top-order batsmen with his second straight century as the hosts piled on a massive 389 for four against India's listless bowlers in the second one-day international in Sydney on Sunday. The match followed a script similar to Fr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the latter's official residence in Baluwatar. The State Councilor and Defence Minister of China arrived here this morning on a one day official visit. Fenghe had asserted that his short visit to Ne Read More...
STUTTGART: Kingsley Coman scored one goal and set up another as Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 on Saturday and stay top of the Bundesliga. It was the seventh consecutive game that Bayern, who face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week, conceded a goa Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton after conceding a VAR-inspired stoppage-time penalty while Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick in Manchester City's 5-0 crushing of Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti's Everton suffered their fourth defeat in five games aft Read More...
LONDON: More than 62.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,450,479 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...