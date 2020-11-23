Six illegal crusher industries shut in Tanahun

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

DAMAULI: The District-Level Monitoring Committee, Tanahun, today ordered to close six illegally run crusher industries in the district.

The crusher industries operating without getting registration in the Company Registrar’s Office and Industry Department were closed today.

Chief District Officer of Tanahun Sagar Acharya said that four of Shuklagandaki Municipality and one each from Myagde Rural Municipality and Bandipur Rural Municipality were shut down.

Such a move was taken after the industries were found illegally extracting sand, stones and others from the rivers in the district, informed CDO Acharya.

“Stones, pebbles, sands are the properties of the local levels. The local levels should know this and work for its protection,” Acharya said, adding that the municipality did not write to the concerned crusher industries to stop the excavation of the sands and stones.

Illegal excavation of the rivers is not acceptable, he stated.

