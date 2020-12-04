Stakeholders consulted on reforms in judiciary

BALEBA, DECEMBER 3
A taskforce formed to submit recommendations to end anomalies, irregularities and intermediaries in the judiciary held dialogue with stakeholders in Baglung yesterday.
A member of the taskforce and Supreme Court Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut met judges of Baglung High Court and district judges of Parbat, Baglung and Myagdi to collect their views. Representatives of Nepal Bar Association, security personnel, officials and journalists were also consulted on the issue.
On the occasion, Justice Raut said discussions were held to solicit information on impacts of intermediaries in justice delivery and ideas to curb dilly-dallying in the courts. He added the taskforce was collecting feedback from across the country through studies and interactions to maintain people’s trust in the judiciary and guard the dignity of the judiciary.
“We are also holding discussions on what could be done to ensure citizen’s access to justice. We will submit the recommendations with the citizen’s fair perspectives,” Justice Raut stated.
The recommendations will be discussed in the full bench of the Supreme Court, Justice Raut informed.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on December 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
