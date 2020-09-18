Stone mine posing risk for commuters

KHOTANG, SEPTEMBER 17
Indiscriminate operation of stone mines along the Diktel-Laphyang road section in Khotang has posed a risk for vehicles and pedestrians using the road.
There are a number of stone and gravel mines being operated at different places such as Thulobari and Dumri Pahara region along the road section.
“As the mining sites are above the road, the falling debris often blocks the road and poses risk for vehicles and people passing below the mine points,” said District Coordination Committee Chief Babi Chamling. “The miners roll down boulders from the mine sites to the road and break them there, which apparently poses risk for vehicles and people passing through the road,” said Chamling.
The mines in Thulobari and Dumir Pahara have been operating for a long time. A monitoring team recently recommended stopping these mines whose operation has put people and vehicles at risk.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 18, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
