KATHMANDU: A strong tremor was felt in various parts of the country at 5:19 am on Wednesday.

According to the National Seismological Centre the earthquake was measured at ML 6.0.

The NSC further added that the epicentre was somewhere around Ramche in Sindhupalchok.

This is after a long time that a tremor around ML 6 has been reported in the country.

The details regarding any damages caused by the earthquake are yet to be received.

