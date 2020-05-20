Strong winds take a toll on farmers’ produce in Rautahat

KATHMANDU: Gusty winds that took over Rautahat, on Tuesday morning, have taken a toll on the farmers and their produces, in the district.
Mango trees worth millions toppled, restraining farmers from making seasonal profit, as the season for mangoes is fast approaching.
In times of COVID-19 lockdown — which has already hit agriculturists hard by restricting their crops from reaching commercial markets, limiting customers and compelling farmers to accept lower prices for their produces — an incident of this stature has dealt them a serious blow.
In Tuesday’s storm, as many as 80 mango trees have fallen which sums up to a loss of Rs 1 million, lamented Rajesh Chaudhary, a farmer in Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality-1 in the district.
Other agricultural produces including mustard and winter wheat crops are already packed up in stores as he was unable to find access to commercial markets for selling them consequential to the COVID-19 lockdown.
Similarly, another incident of destructive storm that was experienced just a month ago had already resulted in an estimated loss of 0.4 million rupees during the time, he added, in which 30 of his mango trees had been uprooted.
However, the government has not provided any assistance or compensation to the farmers who are the backbone of our country’s economy.
A Nepal Telecom tower in the rural municipality too could not stand the winds and toppled, damaging nearby properties.
Pradhuman Chaudhary, a ward chair in the rural municipality claimed that approximately 500 mango trees had been uprooted in the rural municipality including 15 of his own. He added that the impact of the storm is not only confined to the agricultural sector but also affected around 200 settlement houses while severely damaging some.
A widespread damage, including that on a school property, was brought by the storm on Tuesday. According to the rural municipality chair, Arun Kumar Shah, a newly constructed fencing wall of Saraswati Higher Secondary School compound stretching about a 100 feet was left in ruins by the storm.
KAVRE: CPN-UML candidate Tanka Prasad Sharma has come out victorious for the post of Mayor of Namobuddha Municipality in Kavre district.
Sharma secured 5,343 votes. His closest contender, Kunsang Lama of the Nepali Congress bagged 4,961 votes.
Similarly, Ram Devi Tamang of the CPN-UML has been elected the Deputy Mayor of the municipality. She secured 5,147 votes as against 4,411 votes of her closest competitor Kamala Khanal of the Nepali Congress.
Likewise, the CPN-UML entire panel clinched the Municipality Ward No. 11. Krishna Bahadur Tamang has been elected the Ward Chairman in this ward. His closest contender Sanubabu Tamang of the CPN Maoist Centre bagged 385 votes.
BIRATNAGAR: CPN-UML senior leader and former Prime Minister Jhalnath Khanal has stressed for working to implement the constitution rather than holding discussions on its amendment.
At a press meet organised by the UML Morang district chapter here on Saturday, leader Khanal said that the existing Parliament could not amend the constitution as it was transformed into an ad hoc Parliament, adding that only a new federal parliament could amend the constitution if deemed necessary.
He claimed that the UML
BHAKTAPUR: Vote counting in Changunarayan Municipality, Bhaktapur has been halted until further notice on Saturday and the vote counting centre has also been sealed.
The Nepali Congress, Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party obstructed the counting of votes citing lack of ‘fairness’ and ‘transparency’ in the vote counting process.
The three parties have accused employees in the vote counting team of being close to the CPN-UML and ‘unethical favor’ to the party. Their claim is that votes cast for NC and NWPP were included in the UML’s name.
There was a schedule of announcing the final results of the vote counting at 7:00 am Saturday if things had gone as per the plan, said RPP representative Rajib Lamichhane from the counting centre.
The three parties have demanded reshuffle in the vote counting team and recounting of votes, he added.
However, th
KATHMANDU: The offices of the Chief Election Officer have fully come into operation in 43 districts of Province 1, 2, 5 and 7 from Saturday in connection with the second phase of local level elections slated for June 14.
Spokesman for the Election Commission, Surya Prasad Sharma said that the offices of the Chief Election Officer have fully come into operation in the 43 districts from today.
The second phase of local elections is taking place for 461 local levels including 12 Sub-metropolit
Kathmandu, May 20
The third session of the Legislature Parliament will have the government’s policy and programme and the new fiscal budget as major agendas.
President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has summoned the third session of the Legislative Parliament on Monday.
Secretary of Parliament Secretariat Som Bahadur Thapa told THT that if everything goes according to plan, the president will read out the government’s policy and programmes in the Parliament on May 26. Thapa said Parliament Secretariat officials had been working on the process for the president’s address on May 26.
The government will have to present a new budget on May 29 as per the constitutional provision.
"Another agenda of the new session will be constitution amendment, but discussion on the bill will depend on understanding between political parties," Thapa said. He also said almost a dozen bills, including the local administration bill, health insurance bill, anti-
Kathmandu, May 20
The CPN-UML won 108 posts — mayors of municipalities and chiefs of rural municipalities — on the fifth day of vote counting.
Similarly, the Nepali Congress won 100 posts — mayors of municipalities or chiefs of rural municipalities.
According to the Election Commission, UML candidates were elected in 32 mayoral posts. Similarly, 76 UML candidates won chiefs of rural municipalities. The party is leading in 14 local levels.
Out of 100 local levels that the NC has won, at least 24 NC candidates won mayoral posts. Seventy-six candidates won chiefs of rur
Kathmandu, May 20
The Melamchi Water Supply Development Board has begun the second phase of Melamchi project which is expected to add 340 million litres of water supply to Kathmandu Valley.
Currently, the Melamchi project is about to finish its first phase. After completion of the first phase, the project is expected to supply 70 million litres of water in Kathmandu Valley.
According to the board, the process of preparing Detailed Project Report has begun and staffers are busy car