Strong winds wreak havoc in Rautahat

Rautahat, May 25

Strong winds destroyed properties worth millions of rupees in different parts of Rautahat district last night.

Power supply was obstructed in the local level after the utility poles were broken.

Two mango trees fell on houses due to the strong wind following rainfall at around 8:00pm yesterday at Katahariya Municipality.

There was no human casualty as people had came out of their houses when the storm began.

Municipality Mayor Siyaram Kushwaha said trees had fallen on houses belonging to Ramdev Sah and his brother. He said people had come out of their houses immediately after the strong wind began at night.

Mayor Kushwaha further said the roofs of a dozen houses were blown away in the municipality. Police said that roofs of around one dozen houses in the settlement were blown away. The wind also blew away the roofs at Maulapur, Baudhimai, Debahigonahi and Durgabhagawati among other places.

